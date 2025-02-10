Kellogg suspends development of peace plan for Ukraine: Media gives reasons

Donald Trump's special envoy for the Russian-Ukrainian war, Keith Kellogg, has suspended the development of a peace plan for Ukraine to hold individual talks with NATO allies to give Europe a seat at the table. The Telegraph writes about it, UNN reports.

Donald Trump's administration has suspended the development of a long-awaited plan to end the war in Ukraine to give Europe a seat at the table. The US Presidential Envoy for Ukraine has promised to hold individual talks with NATO allies before finalizing the long-awaited plan to end the war - the publication writes.

It is noted that Keith Kellogg said that in recent talks with European diplomats he would seek opinions on the form of any peace agreement and the contribution of governments to the process.

He promised to hold these talks with NATO prime ministers and presidents, which will reassure those who fear being frozen out of the negotiations by Washington.

At the same time, General Kellogg said he would unveil elements of a peace plan at the Munich Security Conference in Germany this weekend. The Telegraph understands that this will be a proposal to continue military support for Kyiv in exchange for access to Ukraine's rare earth resources - the publication adds.

It is also noted that the Europeans who held talks with General Kellogg were assured that Washington wants to strengthen Ukraine's position in any future negotiations with Russia.

Recall

Donald Trump's Special Representative for the Russian-Ukrainian War, Keith Kellogg, in recent meetings told US allies that he is preparing options for ending the war in Ukraine to present to the US president.