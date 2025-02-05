Sybiha on meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio: I am waiting for confirmation

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has no confirmation of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Paris at an expanded meeting of EU foreign ministers. He said this during a press conference with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, an UNN correspondent reports.

This year, France is the host country, and my colleague Jean-Noel Barro invited me to a meeting of foreign ministers of certain EU countries... Unfortunately, as of today, I have no confirmation of a meeting with Marco Rubio, but I am waiting for such confirmation and hope that such a conversation will be held in the short term. I have no information on Mr. Rubio's participation in the meeting in Paris - Sybiha said.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Sybiha is invited to an expanded meeting of foreign ministers: France, Germany, Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States.