Zelenskiy says he will “definitely” meet with Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is planning to meet with US President Donald Trump and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

We are waiting for Mr. Kellogg, we are waiting for a meeting with Kellogg, a meeting with Volz. I think there will be other meetings with other people, ministers of President Trump's government. I will definitely have a meeting with President Trump. I think there will be meetings with the vice president. The teams have to start working. This is just the first step - Zelensky said.

The President also noted that he had not yet discussed with the American side the issue of rare earth metals mining in Ukraine, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said that he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. This will be their first meeting since Trump returned to the White House.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about an upcoming meeting that could take place as early as next week.