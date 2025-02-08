Zelenskiy says he will “definitely” meet with Trump

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 20474 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64877 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102310 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129597 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103543 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113303 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116910 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106464 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102957 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 90739 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112169 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106601 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 20474 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123598 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162545 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152653 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5548 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106601 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112169 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138498 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140274 views
Zelenskiy says he will “definitely” meet with Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 131005 views

The President of Ukraine announced a planned meeting with Donald Trump and possible talks with J.D. Vance. He is also expected to meet with other representatives of the US government.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is planning to meet with US President Donald Trump and also announced a possible meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance. Zelensky said this in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

We are waiting for Mr. Kellogg, we are waiting for a meeting with Kellogg, a meeting with Volz. I think there will be other meetings with other people, ministers of President Trump's government. I will definitely have a meeting with President Trump. I think there will be meetings with the vice president. The teams have to start working. This is just the first step

- Zelensky said.

The President also noted that he had not yet discussed with the American side the issue of rare earth metals mining in Ukraine, which could be part of an agreement on economic support and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. This will be their first meeting since Trump returned to the White House.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to US President Donald Trump's statement about an upcoming meeting that could take place as early as next week. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

