Trump administration has begun mass layoffs at Voice of America

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107320 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168980 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 343022 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173486 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144819 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196109 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124838 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108150 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160180 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38246 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85789 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23828 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20691 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16735 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85810 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107320 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168980 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160199 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20708 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23846 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38265 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47239 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135812 views
Trump administration has begun mass layoffs at Voice of America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13692 views

The Trump administration is firing employees of Voice of America and other US-funded media. Contractors have been notified of termination of work and access to buildings.

Trump administration has begun mass layoffs at Voice of America

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Sunday began mass layoffs at Voice of America and other US-funded media outlets, making it clear its intention to get rid of media long considered critical to US influence, AFP reports, UNN writes.

Details

Just one day after all employees were sent on leave, contract workers received an email informing them of their dismissal at the end of March.

"Voice of America" in Ukrainian suspended broadcasting due to changes in the USA: workers sent on administrative leave16.03.25, 04:23 • 20930 views

In an email confirmed by several employees to AFP, contractors were told that "you must immediately cease all work and not have access to any agency buildings or systems".

"Voice of America" terminates contracts with employees of the Ukrainian service17.03.25, 03:54 • 129214 views

Contractors make up a significant portion of Voice of America's workforce and dominate among staff in non-English language services, although recent figures were not immediately available.

Many contractors are not US citizens, meaning they are most likely dependent on their soon-to-disappear jobs to have visas to stay in the United States.

Most of Voice of America's full-time employees, who have greater legal protections, were not immediately fired, but remain on administrative leave and are ordered not to work.

Addition

Voice of America, created during World War II, broadcast in 49 languages around the world with a mission to reach countries where there is no media freedom.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order targeting the US Agency for Global Media, Voice of America's parent agency, in its latest large-scale cuts to the federal government.

In fiscal year 2023, the agency employed 3,384 people. It was requesting $950 million for the current fiscal year.

The massive cuts also "froze" Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, created during the Cold War to communicate with the former Soviet bloc, and Radio Free Asia, created to provide reporting to China, North Korea, and other Asian countries with severely restricted media.

Other US-funded channels have been destroyed, including Radio Farda, a Persian-language broadcaster blocked by the Iranian government, and Alhurra, an Arabic-language network founded after the invasion of Iraq due to very critical coverage by Qatar's Al-Jazeera.

The White House said in a statement on Saturday that "taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda," an accusation rarely leveled before Trump in the calm Voice of America, which has long been aimed at countering communism.

Trump regularly criticizes media coverage of him and questions the appropriateness of funding Voice of America when it has a "firewall" ensuring its editorial independence.

Trump, on the advice of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has vowed to drastically cut the size of government to make room for tax cuts. His administration has already ended the vast majority of foreign development aid and has been slowly moving to the Department of Education.

These moves come amid China and Russia investing heavily in state media to compete with Western narratives, with China often offering free content to media in developing countries.

In an editorial on the termination of Voice of America, the Chinese state-run Global Times said that "the monopoly on information held by some traditional Western media is crumbling." "As more Americans begin to break through their information cocoons and see the real world and a multi-dimensional China, the demonizing narratives propagated by Voice of America will eventually become a laughingstock of time," the article reads.

White House explains Trump's decision to stop funding Voice of America16.03.25, 09:31 • 23081 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Voice of America
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
China
United States
