The EU will allocate €5.5 million to support "Radio Liberty" after funding cuts from the US

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

The EU will allocate €5.5 million to support "Radio Liberty" after funding cuts from the US

Kyiv • UNN

The European Union will allocate €5.5 million to support "Radio Liberty" after funding cuts from the US. This decision was made after criticism from the Trump administration regarding the work of the media.

The EU will allocate €5.5 million to support "Radio Liberty" after funding cuts from the US

The EU will allocate €5.5 million to support Radio Liberty after the administration of US President Donald Trump stopped allocating grants for its work.

AP reports about this, UNN writes.

Details 

It is reported that the head of the EU foreign policy department, Kaya Kallas, said that the bloc's foreign ministers agreed to a contract worth 5.5 million euros (6.2 million US dollars) to "support the vital work of Radio Free Europe".

According to her, "short-term emergency funding" is a "safety net" for independent journalism. She also noted that the EU will not be able to fill the organization's funding deficit around the world, but can help the broadcaster "operate and function in those countries that are in our neighborhood and are very dependent on news coming from outside." .

She said she hopes that the 27 EU member states will also provide more funds to help Radio Free Europe in the long term. Kallas said the bloc is looking for "strategic areas" where it can help, amid the United States cutting foreign aid.

Let us remind you 

US President Donald Trump signed a decree providing for a significant reduction in the federal bureaucracy, including the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which controls international media such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.  

The Trump administration criticized Voice of America for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments from reporters about Trump on social media

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Associated Press
Kaya Kallas
Voice of America
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
