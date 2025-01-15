ukenru
US presidential advisers Sullivan and Volz did not mention the war in Ukraine among the main challenges

US presidential advisers Sullivan and Volz did not mention the war in Ukraine among the main challenges

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31225 views

During the discussion in Washington, US National Security Advisors Sullivan and Volz identified China as the main challenge for the United States. The war in Ukraine was not included in the list of major threats to national security.

During a discussion in Washington, D.C., national security advisers to the current and next U.S. president, Jake Sullivan and Mike Volz, did not mention the Russian-Ukrainian war among the main challenges to U.S. national security. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

Both advisers reportedly usually defended their presidents' views on Ukraine and Russia, the Middle East, and China when speaking to the media. However, during the discussion in Washington, which marked the transfer of power, they tried to emphasize the main foreign policy challenges that the United States faces during the transition. In particular,  Sullivan and  Volz believe that the main challenge to US foreign policy is  China.

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine and the United States can force Russia to a just peace01.01.25, 00:00 • 25617 views

"We can't take our eyes off the long-term strategic competition with the People's Republic of China because China is the only country that has both the ambition and the potential ability to compete with us in all dimensions," Sullivan emphasized. "We haven't faced a challenge like this in a very long time, maybe ever, because the Soviet Union didn't have some of the economic and other drivers that China has."

While Volz said that the new US administration is concerned about China's influence in South America and the US dependence on the production of many key goods in China, including pharmaceuticals.

The discussion reflected how differently the representatives of the two administrations view the main threats.

Zelenskiy says his team is already preparing a meeting with Trump after the inauguration15.01.25, 15:18 • 30157 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising