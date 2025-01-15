Zelenskiy says his team is already preparing a meeting with Trump after the inauguration

The team of the President of Ukraine is working on the content and format of the upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump after the inauguration. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UNN reports.

The United States is a strategic partner of stability in the world. They are the largest donors to Ukraine in this struggle for survival against Russian aggression. We look forward to a continued policy of strengthening Ukraine. After the inauguration, our teams are already working on the content and format of the upcoming meeting. We will discuss key issues there. You know the most important thing for us. We want to end this war, but not just any war, we want to end it with a just peace. To do this, we need to be sure that Russia will not return to war against Ukraine again - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs strong security guarantees.

Today, our strategic security guarantees are EU membership, future NATO membership, future arms packages, and support for our army, which cannot be reduced by times when you are a neighbor with Russia with a million-strong army that can come again at any time with a war against Ukrainian independence and Ukrainian freedom - Zelensky added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Ukraine expects active joint work in the spirit of the concept of peace through strength.

Advisers to US President-elect Donald Trump now admitthat it will take months or more to resolve the war in Ukraine.