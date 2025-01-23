ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Pentagon: Trump's executive order to stop international support does not apply to security assistance to Ukraine

Pentagon: Trump's executive order to stop international support does not apply to security assistance to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58474 views

The Pentagon has confirmed that Trump's executive order on a 90-day pause in international support does not apply to military assistance to Ukraine. The document only affects development programs, not USAI and PDA contracts.

Donald Trump's presidential decree on a 90-day pause in international support does not affect the military assistance programs for Ukraine. This was confirmed by the Pentagon to the Ukrainian Service of the Voice of America, UNN reports.

Security assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the restrictions of the recent decree on foreign aid, as it only applies to development programs, not military support 

- reported the US Department of Defense.

This means that the contracts for the manufacture of weapons for Ukraine under the USAI program issued by the Biden administration remain in force. Also, Trump's specific executive order does not affect any remaining and previously planned arms deliveries from US warehouses under the PDA program, which were announced by Joe Biden.

However, it is not yet known how Trump's executive order may affect non-military assistance to Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine does not provide additional explanations on this issue and refers to the published text of President Trump's decree, Radio Liberty reports.

On his first day in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending US foreign aid for development programs for 90 days.

It states that all heads of departments and agencies responsible for U.S. foreign development assistance programs should immediately suspend the allocation and disbursement of funds to foreign countries and international non-governmental organizations until such programs are reviewed for effectiveness and compliance with U.S. policy.

Such an inspection must be conducted within 90 days from the date of signing the decree.

The text of the document states that no further US foreign assistance will be provided in a manner that is not fully consistent with the foreign policy of the US President.

It's still going on: Foreign Ministry on US military aid to Ukraine23.01.25, 17:05 • 24702 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising