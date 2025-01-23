As of today, US military assistance to Ukraine continues. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

“As for the US military assistance to Ukraine, this assistance is still ongoing. As for the specific amounts that remained in the presidential program, let's see how things develop. Again, we will see how the contact between the Ukrainian and American sides will take place, but I am convinced that all the issues that exist can be resolved,” Tychy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that, in general, US military support for Ukraine is a strategic thing and it is strategically important for America itself.

“We are convinced of this, and we convey this to the American side, that this support contributes to the stability of Europe and is key to achieving a just peace,” Tychy said.

In addition, Tychyi noted that Ukraine's position is that pressure on the aggressor state should consist of two components: economic and military.

Under Biden's presidency, the United States has not managed to use nearly $4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The other day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the situation in the east is difficult and that the largest number of Russian troops are there. Ukraine has had a big problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid from the United States, and last year's aid is still on its way.

In September 2024, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told CNN that months-long delays in the delivery of American military aid had led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military.

Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs signed by US President Donald Trump does not apply to military support provided to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.