It's still going on: Foreign Ministry on US military aid to Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 90576 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100670 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111441 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103851 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135754 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103794 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113447 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120085 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 66113 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114813 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 37458 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35139 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 90576 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132145 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167434 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157159 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28999 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 35139 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114813 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120085 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140429 views
It's still going on: Foreign Ministry on US military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24702 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms the continuation of military aid from the United States. Earlier, there were reports of delays in deliveries and unused $4 billion under Biden's presidency.

As of today, US military assistance to Ukraine continues. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

“As for the US military assistance to Ukraine, this assistance is still ongoing. As for the specific amounts that remained in the presidential program, let's see how things develop. Again, we will see how the contact between the Ukrainian and American sides will take place, but I am convinced that all the issues that exist can be resolved,” Tychy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that, in general, US military support for Ukraine is a strategic thing and it is strategically important for America itself.

“We are convinced of this, and we convey this to the American side, that this support contributes to the stability of Europe and is key to achieving a just peace,” Tychy said.

In addition, Tychyi noted that Ukraine's position is that pressure on the aggressor state should consist of two components: economic and military.

Add

Under Biden's presidency, the United States has not managed to use nearly $4 billion in aid to Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

The other day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the situation in the east is difficult and that the largest number of Russian troops are there. Ukraine has had a big problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid from the United States, and last year's aid is still on its way.

In September 2024, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi told CNN that months-long delays in the delivery of American military aid had led to critical shortages of ammunition and affected the morale of the Ukrainian military.

Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend US foreign aid programs to check their compliance with political goals. The suspension will last for 90 days and covers $68 billion in aid to 204 countries.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, noted that the order to temporarily suspend all US foreign aid programs signed by US President Donald Trump does not apply to military support provided to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

