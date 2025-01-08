Austin arrives in Germany for the last Ramstein under his leadership

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Germany to head the contact group on Ukraine's defense for the last time before leaving his post, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

According to the publication, the US is expected to announce the last military aid package to Kyiv during the Biden administration.

The Voice of America reportedthat the final arms package for Ukraine from the Joe Biden administration, to be announced on Thursday, is likely to be worth $500 million.