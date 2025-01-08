Austin arrives in Germany for the last Ramstein under his leadership
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives in Germany for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The latest $500 million military aid package from the Biden administration is expected to be announced.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Germany to head the contact group on Ukraine's defense for the last time before leaving his post, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.
According to the publication, the US is expected to announce the last military aid package to Kyiv during the Biden administration.
Zelensky announces participation in Ramstein and talks on strengthening air defense08.01.25, 20:40 • 33660 views
Addendum
The Voice of America reportedthat the final arms package for Ukraine from the Joe Biden administration, to be announced on Thursday, is likely to be worth $500 million.