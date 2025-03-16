President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty: Cutting funding for the US Agency for Global Media is a gift to America's enemies
Kyiv • UNN
President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Stephen Capus, stated that cutting funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is a gift to Iran, China, and autocratic regimes, which will only strengthen their positions.
President and CEO of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Stephen Capus, reacted to the news regarding the reduction of funding for the media corporation due to changes in the activities of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM). This is reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.
Details
In his comment, Stephen Capus emphasized that the cancellation of this grant is a "huge gift to America's enemies," noting that countries like Iran, China, as well as autocratic regimes in Russia and Belarus, are likely to celebrate this move. He warned that such a step will only strengthen the position of the United States' enemies, while weakening America itself.
Iranian ayatollahs, Chinese communist leaders, and autocrats in Moscow and Minsk will celebrate the fall of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty after 75 years. Giving victory to our opponents will make them stronger and America weaker
He also recalled that for decades, the media corporation has been a reliable source of accurate news and information for millions of people in countries with limited access to truthful information, particularly in closed societies. Capus emphasized that without Radio Free Europe, these people may be left without the opportunity to learn the truth about events in the US and the world.
"Voice of America" in Ukrainian suspended broadcasting due to changes in the USA: workers sent on administrative leave16.03.25, 04:23 • 20930 views
Reminder
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order providing for a significant reduction in the federal bureaucracy, including the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which controls international media such as "Voice of America" and "Radio Free Europe"/"Radio Liberty".
The US President has ordered to cut funding for the Agency for Global Media15.03.25, 21:55 • 21746 views