The Czech government is calling on the EU to help Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty
Kyiv • UNN
The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.
Details
According to DW, on Sunday, March 16, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský stated that the closure of these broadcasters would be a loss for all who support democracy.
From Belarus to Iran, from Russia to Afghanistan, "Radio Free Europe" and "Voice of America" are among the few free sources of information for those living under oppression.
"It is in our interest that totalitarian regimes do not flourish around us. That is why we should talk about steps aimed at preserving this institution," the Czech Foreign Minister noted.
Jan Lipavský also warned that in the event of a complete closure of the broadcaster, it would be extremely difficult to resume its work.
Recall
The Trump administration criticized "Voice of America" for violating standards, evading responsibility, and publishing critical comments by reporters about Trump on social media.
Radio Liberty President Stephen Capus stated that cutting funding for Radio Liberty is a gift to Iran, China, and autocratic regimes that will only strengthen their positions.
The Ukrainian service of "Voice of America" temporarily suspended its work, and employees were sent on leave. The decision was made against the background of reduced funding for US media organizations.
