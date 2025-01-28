Regulation of drug prices requires a balanced approach - Head of Farmukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 69867 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91084 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106527 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109547 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129523 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103414 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133916 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116972 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102163 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117611 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112165 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 69867 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129523 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133916 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165953 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155777 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20042 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24054 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112165 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139784 views
Regulation of drug prices requires a balanced approach - Head of Farmukraine

Regulation of drug prices requires a balanced approach - Head of Farmukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27969 views

Tetyana Kotlyar, Head of the All-Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Union “Farmukraina”, advocated a systematic approach to regulating drug prices, taking into account all stages of price formation. She explained the role of retro bonuses and urged not to ban them completely.

The approach to regulating the prices of medicines should be balanced and take into account the interests of all market participants, from manufacturers to pharmacy chains. This was stated by Tetiana Kotlyar, Head of the All-Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Union "Farmukraina", at a meeting of the Committee on National Health, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, at a meeting of the relevant committee, the Verkhovna Rada presented the concept of changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The Ministry of Health's proposals included reducing the price of medicines through electronic trading between manufacturers, limiting the amount of discounts, and banning retro bonuses. However, not all proposals were supported by the MPs and those invited to the EBA meeting.  As a result, the committee agreed to develop a new draft law that would systematically regulate the functioning of the pharmaceutical market, ensuring the availability of quality medicines for Ukrainians.

Tetyana Kotlyar emphasized that regulating only wholesale and retail margins does not ensure full control over pricing, as 70% of the cost of medicines is formed by manufacturers. She called for a systematic approach to price regulation that would take into account all stages of price formation.

We must take into account and understand that there are objective reasons for price increases for manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies. But at the same time, when we regulate the margin, only the wholesale and pharmacy margins, it does not give the same price control as in the reimbursement program, as in the public procurement program, where the manufacturer's price is actually referenced, and then the margin is added. So let's work on this, so that all three parts of the retail price are regulated,

- she emphasized.

The head of the All-Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Union also opposed the ban on retrobonuses, because there are situations when they become a necessity.

As an example, medicines may be rejected, medicines may be banned by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control. There are medicines that require laboratory testing, which costs a thousand euros. And the manufacturer compensates for this. And this is very good. This is also for the same patients, so the entity that is compensated does not need to include this in the price. I would also like to draw attention to reimbursement. There are drugs that are included in the list, and then the manufacturer adjusts its price accordingly, which is available from suppliers, the same distributors, the same pharmacies

- Kotlyar added.

Add

Borys Danevych, Co-Chair of the Healthcare Committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, also commented on the changes to the pharmaceutical market regulation proposed by the Ministry of Health. He thanked the Ministry of Health for a more balanced approach compared to previous proposals, but called for a balanced approach in developing new legislative initiatives.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsHealth
united-states-chamber-of-commerceUnited States Chamber of Commerce
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

