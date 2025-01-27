The American Chamber of Commerce called for a balanced approach to the regulation of the pharmaceutical market

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 75661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 94987 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107135 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110105 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103560 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134481 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113412 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116977 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102597 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 51836 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118340 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 57289 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112932 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 75661 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130299 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134481 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156192 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 22576 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 26206 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118340 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139954 views
The American Chamber of Commerce called for a balanced approach to the regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Kyiv  •  UNN

The American Chamber of Commerce called for a balanced approach to the regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28994 views

A representative of the American Chamber of Commerce commented on the Ministry of Health's proposals for changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. He described the specifics of drug regulation in the EU and called for a balanced approach in Ukraine.

Borys Danevych, Co-Chair of the Healthcare Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, commented on the changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market proposed by the Ministry of Health. He thanked the Ministry of Health for a more balanced approach compared to previous proposals, but drew attention to several important aspects that need to be finalized, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, the Ministry of Health presented a concept of changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. The Ministry's proposals included reducing the price of medicines through electronic bidding between manufacturers, limiting the amount of discounts, and banning retro bonuses. However, not all proposals were supported by the MPs and those invited to the EBA meeting.  As a result, the committee agreed to develop a new draft law that would systematically regulate the functioning of the pharmaceutical market, ensuring the availability of quality medicines for Ukrainians.

Bonis Danevic emphasized that in the European Union, commercial practices, pricing and marketing agreements are not regulated at the European level. Such issues are resolved by each country separately, and the EU focuses on advertising regulation and competition control.

The European Union does not have a proper promotion practice in the sense that it has been discussed today. Namely, in terms of commercial practices, pricing, marketing agreements. This is not the level of the European Union. The EU regulates advertising, including advertising for healthcare professionals, but not such practices. This is because the level of pricing is the level of each individual EU member state. At the same time, the EU regulates competition and protection of economic competition in great detail. The European Commission is the main regulator and enforcer of economic competition, and national competition authorities are the key guarantors that commercial practices in the markets of producers, distributors, retailers, and their interaction with each other are proper and comply with the law. We believe that this is a very important example for Ukraine, and the Antimonopoly Committee should perform such functions so that we do not have to establish rules by law that do not exist in the EU,

- Danevych noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine already has low prices for medicines compared to EU countries. In Europe, medicines can be bought cheaper than in Ukraine only under the reimbursement program (partial compensation by the state for the cost of medicines prescribed by a doctor).

Danevych also noted that retroactive price adjustments or "retro bonuses" are appropriate. For example, in cases where it comes to the disposal of expired medicines or recall of drugs. He called for retaining such mechanisms in the new legislation.

In general, the American Chamber of Commerce supports further dialog with the Ministry of Health and advocates a balanced approach to the development of new legislative initiatives.

We are ready and supportive of further discussion, are very cautious about the rapid development of new legislative actions, and ask that we continue to engage in dialogue,

- Danevych summarized.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
united-states-chamber-of-commerceUnited States Chamber of Commerce
european-commissionEuropean Commission
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

