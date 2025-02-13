Zelenskyy announces good results at the front
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced positive results at the front, but did not disclose a specific direction. He also thanked the soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment for their achievements.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced good results at the front, but did not specify in which direction. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.
And today we heard reports from our military - very important reports. There is a good result at the front. It's wrong to call it geography, I won't make it political, but I want to thank our guys from the 425th separate assault regiment - your strength really matters
Recall
SBU drones once again hit the Andreapol oil pumping station in Russia, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2.