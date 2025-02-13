Zelenskyy announces good results at the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced good results at the front, but did not specify in which direction. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

And today we heard reports from our military - very important reports. There is a good result at the front. It's wrong to call it geography, I won't make it political, but I want to thank our guys from the 425th separate assault regiment - your strength really matters - Zelensky said.

