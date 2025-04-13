Whaling season canceled in Iceland due to economic situation

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3944 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 22079 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17864 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22880 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31945 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 66011 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61577 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34193 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59727 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107116 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
1m/s
73%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 46700 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48715 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54710 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25705 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 9674 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 22079 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54974 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 66011 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61577 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 168251 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25893 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21657 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23254 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25120 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27727 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Whaling season canceled in Iceland due to economic situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8204 views

Icelandic whaling company Hvalur has canceled the season due to falling prices in Japan and economic uncertainty. The situation will be reviewed next year.

Whaling season canceled in Iceland due to economic situation

The whaling company Hvalur will not hunt whales this summer in Iceland.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews and Morgunbladid.

Details

Iceland's largest whaling company, Hvalur hf., is canceling the hunt for the second summer season in a row.

The reason is the drop in prices for products in Japan, which is the company's main sales market. Turbulence and uncertainty in world markets are also exacerbating the situation, explains Hvalur hf CEO Kristjan Loftsson.

He noted that his employees were informed of the decision, which was made in connection with the global economic situation.

Given the current economic situation, Hvalur hf. sees no other way but to stay in dock and wait for better times. The situation will be reviewed next year

- said Loftsson.

Reference

Hvalur is not the only whaling company in Iceland, it is certainly the largest, and this year it has a permit to harvest 200 fin whales (the second largest whales after the blue whale). Whaling, that is, hunting whales for the purpose of extracting and selling their meat, is currently practiced only in Iceland, Norway and Japan.

Let us remind

Due to the hunting ban caused by Russia's war against Ukraine, the population of bears in the Carpathian region of Ukraine has increased: residents and tourists are increasingly encountering traces of bears near human dwellings.

The European Union is lowering the protection status of wolves from "strictly protected" to "protected". The changes will take effect in March 2025, unless there are significant objections from member countries of the Council of Europe.

Ukrainian polar researchers have shown a unique way of measuring whales from a drone03.03.25, 02:33 • 26834 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
European Union
Iceland
Japan
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.93
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09