Whaling season canceled in Iceland due to economic situation

Iceland's largest whaling company, Hvalur hf., is canceling the hunt for the second summer season in a row.

The reason is the drop in prices for products in Japan, which is the company's main sales market. Turbulence and uncertainty in world markets are also exacerbating the situation, explains Hvalur hf CEO Kristjan Loftsson.



He noted that his employees were informed of the decision, which was made in connection with the global economic situation.

Given the current economic situation, Hvalur hf. sees no other way but to stay in dock and wait for better times. The situation will be reviewed next year - said Loftsson.

Hvalur is not the only whaling company in Iceland, it is certainly the largest, and this year it has a permit to harvest 200 fin whales (the second largest whales after the blue whale). Whaling, that is, hunting whales for the purpose of extracting and selling their meat, is currently practiced only in Iceland, Norway and Japan.

