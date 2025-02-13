Pentagon chief: Any talks will be with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel assured that any peace talks would be conducted with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia and stressed that the issue of future funding for Ukraine could be the subject of negotiations. Haggett said this during a briefing, reports UNN.

The president (Trump - ed.) will lead those negotiations, along with the secretary of state, the national security adviser and many other officials who will be involved, and ultimately we played a role in negotiating with our NATO allies about what that would look like. President Trump, I want to point out that I have the correct information that he published, called both Vladimir Putin and President Zelensky, called them both. Any negotiations will be conducted with both of them - Hegseth said.

He emphasized that the United States continues to provide assistance to Ukraine.

We continue to provide the assistance that has been allocated. I think it would be fair to say that things like decreasing or increasing funding in the future could also be a subject of discussion in the negotiations. Whatever the president determines to be the strongest carrot or stick on both sides to induce a lasting peace, understanding obviously the motives that Vladimir Putin has had toward Ukraine for a long time - Hegseth added.

US President Donald Trump reported on his social media account that he had “great” talks with Ukraine and Russia.