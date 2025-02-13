Ukraine is not ready to peg the hryvnia to the euro - Pyshnyi

NBU Chairman Andriy Pyshny claims that there is no decision on the table yet to change the exchange rate-forming currency from the dollar to the euro, but this is a matter of perspective. He said this in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

When asked by a journalist whether the NBU is considering pegging the hryvnia to the euro instead of the dollar, Pyshny said: "We are not talking about pegging the national currency to any other currency (euro or dollar), but about the exchange rate-forming currency that dominates the central bank's operations in the foreign exchange market and the exchange rate of the hryvnia against which the exchange rates of the hryvnia against other currencies are determined.

He notes that historically, Ukraine's main currency has been the US dollar. However, in the context of European integration and growing economic ties with the EU, the role of the euro is gradually increasing, which adds to the arguments in favor of changing the exchange rate.

Are we ready to announce such a decision now? No, we are not. No such decision is currently on the table. This is a matter of perspective. We are constantly analyzing the situation, looking at it from all points of view. The relevant department is discussing this issue with the market. But we cannot say that tomorrow something will happen and such a change in the exchange rate will become a fact - the NBU governor added.

Recall

Last March, the Overseas Money and Foreign Exchange Market Indicators Council reportedthat due to the increase in the volume of foreign exchange transactions in euros, a discussion may soon arise about switching to pegging the hryvnia exchange rate to the euro instead of the dollar.