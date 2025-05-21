Reuters: Portnov shot dead in Madrid

A source close to the investigation told Reuters that an unknown armed man or armed men shot former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Posuelo district of Madrid, UNN writes.

Details

Madrid police told Reuters that a call about the shooting was received by police at 9:15 a.m. local time (10:15 Kyiv time), without naming the victim.

Cadena SER radio station reported that a man was taking his children to school when he was shot.

According to Cadena SER, the murder of a 52-year-old man near the American School in Madrid in the Madrid city of Pozuelo de Alarcón is being investigated. According to the publication, the police received a message "about a person on the street with gunshot wounds."

Upon arrival, the emergency medical service (SUMMA 112) reportedly "pronounced death due to injuries incompatible with life, sustained from multiple gunshot wounds." "In particular, four - to the chest area and one - to the head," the message reads.

According to SER, "the victim was Andriy Portnov, a former advisor to Yanukovych, who was blacklisted by the EU for misuse of public funds and human rights violations in Ukraine." He, as noted, was also one of the inspirers of the laws adopted to suppress the Euromaidan protests of 2014, and later came under investigation on charges of "treason" in connection with his alleged role in the Russian invasion of Crimea.

Cadena SER sources in the police report that "a man on a motorcycle was waiting for the victim at the school gates, and when Portnov drove up, he shot him and then fled."



"Although none of the hypotheses are excluded, the interviewed sources suggest that this is possibly a settling of scores," the message reads.

Employees of the forensic medical police and the V homicide investigation department were sent to the scene, where they are tasked with conducting an investigation to fully clarify the facts.

Addition

Portnov was the deputy head of the administration of the former President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych.