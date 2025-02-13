Pyshnyi commented on Revolut's entry into the Ukrainian market

Andriy Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said that Revolut had not applied to the regulator to enter the Ukrainian market. At the same time, the NBU is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to respond immediately in case of violation of the law. He said this in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

When asked by a journalist whether Revolut had approached the NBU about entering the Ukrainian market, Pyshnyi replied: "We have not received any requests. We monitor the situation and take into account the information in the public space. If the NBU sees any violations of the law by the company, we will react immediately and accordingly. We also interact with regulators in other countries to investigate this issue.

According to him, these countries are Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the European Central Bank, although the list of countries is much wider.

"Of course, the NBU has paid attention to the resonant statements and related events, and we have to comprehensively investigate the issues. But at the moment, there are no procedures, no negotiations, no administrative communication at the National Bank," Pyshny added.

On February 11, Revolut officially announced the launch of its operations in Ukraine.

Especially for Ukraine, they presented a special Clear Sky debit card. They are issued for Ukrainians free of charge, you just need to pay for delivery through Nova Poshta.