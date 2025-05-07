A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

$41.450.15
Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police
Exclusive
07:07 AM • 12848 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

06:41 AM • 15127 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

06:12 AM • 23549 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 70940 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 112577 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 79346 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 74167 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 75796 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125545 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55211 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 33565 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

May 7, 01:44 AM • 35835 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 30560 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 30113 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23523 views
Publications

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 23592 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 69497 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 88652 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 125545 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 133021 views
UNN Lite

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 41777 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 92288 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 89794 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 101512 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 49446 views
A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6706 views

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a mother and son died as a result of a drone attack. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, 6 victims have been confirmed, including four children.

A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a mother and son died as a result of an enemy drone attack: the woman did not live 2 days before her birthday. 6 victims have also been confirmed in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the Russian drone attack today, a mother and son, born in 1960 and 1997, died in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The deceased woman did not live 2 days before her birthday...

- said Tkachenko

Another drone hit a house in the Svyatoshynskyi district.

6 victims have already been confirmed there, four of them are children.

- the message says.

The official also clarified that a brother and sister and their father were wounded in one of the apartments. They are hospitalized.

The Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation. 07.05.25, 10:33 • 1766 views

In general, according to the head of the KMVA, after the drone attack on the capital of Ukraine, there are 2 dead and 6 injured.

Among the victims are four children, three of whom are hospitalized.

Two victims (a 14-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman) were provided with assistance on the spot. We also have a wounded person as a result of the ballistic attack, added Tkachenko.

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath07.05.25, 09:12 • 22804 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
