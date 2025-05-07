A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a mother and son died as a result of an enemy drone attack: the woman did not live 2 days before her birthday. 6 victims have also been confirmed in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the Russian drone attack today, a mother and son, born in 1960 and 1997, died in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The deceased woman did not live 2 days before her birthday...

- said Tkachenko

Another drone hit a house in the Svyatoshynskyi district.



6 victims have already been confirmed there, four of them are children. - the message says.



The official also clarified that a brother and sister and their father were wounded in one of the apartments. They are hospitalized.

The Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation.

In general, according to the head of the KMVA, after the drone attack on the capital of Ukraine, there are 2 dead and 6 injured.

Among the victims are four children, three of whom are hospitalized.

Two victims (a 14-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman) were provided with assistance on the spot. We also have a wounded person as a result of the ballistic attack, added Tkachenko.



