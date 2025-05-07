A mother and son died as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv, the woman did not live to see her birthday
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a mother and son died as a result of a drone attack. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, 6 victims have been confirmed, including four children.
In the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a mother and son died as a result of an enemy drone attack: the woman did not live 2 days before her birthday. 6 victims have also been confirmed in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.
As a result of the Russian drone attack today, a mother and son, born in 1960 and 1997, died in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The deceased woman did not live 2 days before her birthday...
Another drone hit a house in the Svyatoshynskyi district.
6 victims have already been confirmed there, four of them are children.
The official also clarified that a brother and sister and their father were wounded in one of the apartments. They are hospitalized.
In general, according to the head of the KMVA, after the drone attack on the capital of Ukraine, there are 2 dead and 6 injured.
Among the victims are four children, three of whom are hospitalized.
Two victims (a 14-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman) were provided with assistance on the spot. We also have a wounded person as a result of the ballistic attack, added Tkachenko.
