The Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation.
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk region, Zhytomyr region, Kherson region, and Dnipropetrovsk region were under attack, and there are casualties.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, pointing out that the Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones overnight, and emphasizing that Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing, writes UNN.
Overnight, the Russians launched 4 ballistic missiles and 142 drones, half of which were "Shaheds". Dozens more drones in our sky. Kyiv was hit twice. First ballistics, in the morning - drones. All services are on the ground now, helping people. As of now, 7 people are known to have been injured, including 4 children. Unfortunately, there are dead - a woman and her son. My condolences to family and friends
Since the evening, according to the President, there have been many strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Rescuers worked everywhere. After the Russian ballistic missile strike on Velyka Chernechchyna in Sumy region, the Russians began to use air bombs as well, shelling the area. It was then, when rescue operations were underway, Zelenskyy pointed out.
Only a tangible increase in pressure on Russia and the strengthening of sanctions can pave the way for diplomacy. Any measures that deprive the aggressor of resources to wage war must be applied for the sake of lasting peace. I thank the partners who understand this and help. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine with air defense. Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing
