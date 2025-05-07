The Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian "shaheds": the consequences were shown
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the Zhytomyr region was attacked by Shaheds, the private sector in the Zhytomyr district was damaged. A fire broke out, houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.
Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian troops with strike drones at night, there is damage in the private sector in Zhytomyr district, a fire broke out, houses were damaged, there were no casualties, said the head of Zhytomyr OVA Vitaliy Bunechko in Telegram, writes UNN.
Tonight, Zhytomyr region was again under attack by the enemy. As a result of the Shahed attack, the private sector in Zhytomyr district was damaged. In particular, a fire broke out in an outbuilding, and residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave and shrapnel. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.
According to him, the fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected the territories for the presence of explosive objects.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.