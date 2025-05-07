The Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian "shaheds": the consequences were shown

$41.600.11
Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath
06:12 AM • 4504 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 58499 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 101180 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 71522 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
May 6, 01:27 PM • 69923 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 73364 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113587 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 55021 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 121627 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 57995 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

Explosions Reported in Kyiv: Enemy Strikes with Ballistic Missiles

May 6, 10:10 PM • 23155 views

Ballistic strike on Kyiv: fire broke out, there are victims

May 6, 10:31 PM • 21361 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on a residential building, a fire broke out

01:44 AM • 23352 views

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

03:18 AM • 18424 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

03:30 AM • 17211 views
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

05:45 AM • 11079 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

May 6, 03:56 PM • 57502 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

May 6, 02:59 PM • 76855 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 113587 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 121627 views
The Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian "shaheds": the consequences were shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6242 views

At night, the Zhytomyr region was attacked by Shaheds, the private sector in the Zhytomyr district was damaged. A fire broke out, houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.

The Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian "shaheds": the consequences were shown

Zhytomyr region was attacked by Russian troops with strike drones at night, there is damage in the private sector in Zhytomyr district, a fire broke out, houses were damaged, there were no casualties, said the head of Zhytomyr OVA Vitaliy Bunechko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Zhytomyr region was again under attack by the enemy. As a result of the Shahed attack, the private sector in Zhytomyr district was damaged. In particular, a fire broke out in an outbuilding, and residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave and shrapnel. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.

- wrote Bunechko.

According to him, the fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers. Pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service inspected the territories for the presence of explosive objects.

Russian Federation attack on Kyiv affected four districts, already 6 injured: consequences shown07.05.25, 08:48 • 3356 views

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Zhytomyr region showed the consequences of the Russian attack.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine
