General Staff: 166 combat engagements in the frontline, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

Over the last day, 166 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.
166 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, with the largest concentration of enemy attacks near Selydove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 23, UNN reports.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 104 air strikes, dropping 165 combat vehicles. In addition, they fired over 4,500 times, 149 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.
Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted four strikes on areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, and hit three UAV control centers, five artillery systems and two air defense systems.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 13 over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance toward Bondarne.
On the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried to force our units out of their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, and Selydove. Our defenders repelled 56 assaults. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.
In the Vremivsky sector, the aggressor stormed the front line of our defense ten times in the direction of Bohoyavlenka and Velyka Novosilka yesterday.
In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants continue to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions. One firefight took place in the area of Robotyne.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, four Russian attacks failed during the storming of our defensive lines in the island zone of the Dnipro Delta.
The situation did not change significantly at the Siverskiy, Toretskiy and Hulyaypilskiy directions. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.
At the same time, according to the General Staff, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.
