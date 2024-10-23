General Staff: 166 combat engagements in the frontline, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
General Staff: 166 combat engagements in the frontline, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24228 views

Over the last day, 166 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.

General Staff: 166 combat engagements in the frontline, one third in the Pokrovsk sector

166 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, with the largest concentration of enemy attacks near Selydove, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 23, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 166 combat engagements were registered. The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 104 air strikes, dropping 165 combat vehicles. In addition, they fired over 4,500 times, 149 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly conducted four strikes on areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, and hit three UAV control centers, five artillery systems and two air defense systems.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, five combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 13 over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Holubivka, Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 14 times near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance toward Bondarne.

On the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried to force our units out of their positions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, and Selydove. Our defenders repelled 56 assaults. The largest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Katerynivka and Antonivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Vremivsky sector, the aggressor stormed the front line of our defense ten times in the direction of Bohoyavlenka and Velyka Novosilka yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants continue to try to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions. One firefight took place in the area of Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, four Russian attacks failed during the storming of our defensive lines in the island zone of the Dnipro Delta.

The situation did not change significantly at the Siverskiy, Toretskiy and Hulyaypilskiy directions. In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, according to the General Staff, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Plus 1460 occupants, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses23.10.24, 08:00

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Dnieper
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
