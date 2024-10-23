Plus 1460 occupants, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has updated data on enemy losses. Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 1460 soldiers, 30 armored combat vehicles and 9 tanks. The total losses of Russian troops reached 683,040.
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/23/24 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 683,040 (+1460) people,
- tanks - 9088 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18,229 (+30) units,
- artillery systems - 19,674 (+51) units,
- MLRS - 1234 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 981 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17,489 (+85) units,
- cruise missiles - 2624 (+0) units,
- ships - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27,217 (+106) units,
- special equipment - 3409 (+10) units.
