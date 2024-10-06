The Dnipro military grouping has begun sending unprepared mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands in an attempt to hide its losses. This was stated by the underground movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.

Details

An ATES agent in the 18th Military District reports that the Dnipro military grouping has begun sending untrained conscripts and mobilized soldiers to the Dnipro Islands. These soldiers, who have neither the skills nor the necessary training, are easy targets. Many die on the approach, drowning in the Dnipro River or under Ukrainian fire. The Russian command conceals real losses by sending new batches to certain death - the statement said.

The movement added that the bodies of the dead are not being taken out, and the data on casualties are being carefully concealed.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The movement's agents established storage locations for special equipment, the organization of security, and fixed patrols and posts.