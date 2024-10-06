ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 49933 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101548 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164056 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136240 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142189 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138589 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180776 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112023 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171628 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141115 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140985 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92905 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108438 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110550 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164056 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199027 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188014 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140985 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141115 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146042 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137507 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154431 views
Russians are sending untrained conscripts and mobilized people to the Dnipro Islands - ATESH

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21176 views

The Dnipro group sends untrained mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands. According to the ATES movement, this is done to conceal real losses, with many soldiers dying on the way.

The Dnipro military grouping has begun sending unprepared mobilized and conscripts to the Dnipro Islands in an attempt to hide its losses. This was stated by the underground movement “ATESH”, reports UNN.

Details

An ATES agent in the 18th Military District reports that the Dnipro military grouping has begun sending untrained conscripts and mobilized soldiers to the Dnipro Islands. These soldiers, who have neither the skills nor the necessary training, are easy targets. Many die on the approach, drowning in the Dnipro River or under Ukrainian fire. The Russian command conceals real losses by sending new batches to certain death

- the statement said.

The movement added that the bodies of the dead are not being taken out, and the data on casualties are being carefully concealed.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance of the 4th Regiment of Radiochemical Biological Defense in Simferopol. The movement's agents established storage locations for special equipment, the organization of security, and fixed patrols and posts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ateshAtesh
simferopolSimferopol
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine

