Ukraine announces the first online auction for the distribution of quotas for “green” energy

Ukraine has announced the first online auction for the distribution of green energy support quotas, the Energy Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"For the first time in Ukraine, the State Enterprise Guaranteed Buyer announced an online auction for the distribution of support quotas for enterprises producing electricity from alternative energy sources in the state electronic trading system Prozorro.Sale. The first lot was an additional annual support quota for electricity generation from solar energy in the amount of 11 MW," the statement said.

Under the terms of the tender, the station should be located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, except for the temporarily occupied territories and the area of active hostilities.

In accordance with the current legislation, the auction will be held to reduce the price in order to reduce the cost of "green" electricity produced by market participants for consumers, the Ministry said. As noted, the maximum price offer is 9 euro cents per 1 kWh. Applications from potential participants are accepted until October 30, 2024, and the auction will take place on October 31, 2024.

Only at the end of the summer we increased the quota of support for producers of electricity from alternative sources to 110 MW for 2024 and have already held the first auction in the Prozorro.Sale system. This auction is not the last one, the next ones will be held in the fall. According to the distribution of additional support quotas, solar power plants will account for 11 MW, wind power plants - 88 MW, and other types (biomass, biogas, small hydropower plants) - 11 MW - Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, said.

"This is another step towards European integration and the implementation of best practices in supporting green energy in Ukraine," said Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

"Green" transformation of the energy sector: Ukraine launches new cooperation program with the UN