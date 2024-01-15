"Green" transformation of the energy sector: Ukraine launches new cooperation program with the UN

International partners will help Ukraine rebuild the decentralized energy sector and accelerate the "green" transition. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko met with the leadership of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), during which the partners presented a new cooperation program "Build back greener" - the agency summarized.

The meeting was attended by UNDP Deputy Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Nick René Hartmann, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Silier and UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Ukraine Christoforos Politis, as well as Deputy Energy Ministers Yaroslav Demchenkov and Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Blackouts are not expected in case of severe frosts - Galushchenko

The head of the Ministry of Energy thanked UNDP for its assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector and the organization's participation in projects that strengthen the resilience of the energy system.

We really appreciate the cooperation with UNDP. Its effectiveness is confirmed by the implemented projects - already installed high-voltage transformers, as well as gas turbines from our Japanese partners. These are important components of strengthening our energy security and resilience of the power system - emphasized Herman Galushchenko.

The agency said that the new cooperation program envisages short- and long-term projects for the "green" transformation of the energy sector.

Namely, the reconstruction of high and medium voltage substations, strengthening the resilience of critical municipal infrastructure through decentralized generation, a decentralized model of green energy production, and improving energy efficiency in public buildings.

Addendum

The Minister emphasized that increasing the capacity of distributed generation plays an important role in preparing for the next winter.

The meeting also discussed areas of cooperation in increasing the share of renewable energy sources.

Energy decarbonization: Head of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine outlines the agency's priorities for 2024

Herman Galushchenko noted that the relevant goals are integral components of the Energy Strategy of Ukraine, which is in line with the European Green Deal and global climate goals.

The head of the Ministry of Energy also emphasized the prospects for the implementation and development of smart grids and microgrids in Ukraine and the attraction of potential investors for the implementation of relevant projects.

Recall

Ukraine has made significant progress in reforming its electricity and natural gas markets. Moreover, implementation rates in key areas have reached high percentages despite the war in the country.