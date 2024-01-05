ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 55060 views
Energy decarbonization: Head of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine outlines the agency's priorities for 2024

Energy decarbonization: Head of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine outlines the agency's priorities for 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30809 views

The priority for the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving for the next year is to stimulate decarbonization and energy-efficient transformation

The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving plans to stimulate decarbonization and energy-efficient transformation. This was stated by the head of the agency, Hanna Zamazeyeva, UNN reports.

Details

Zamazeyeva held a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions and the public, where she spoke about the Agency's work in 2023.

The first step towards the systematic implementation of energy efficiency solutions is to create a legislative framework, develop a strategy and tools to implement the relevant state policy. In our work, we primarily rely on our European integration commitments, as well as on our roadmap - the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan until 2030.

- emphasized Zamazeyeva

According to her, in 2024, the Agency plans to continue its work to ensure the full functioning of the created tools and programs to stimulate decarbonization and energy-efficient transformation.

Ukraine presents its decarbonisation report and energy plan to the COP2806.12.23, 14:49 • 28828 views

In particular, it is planned to accumulate about $26 million for the State Fund for Decarbonization and Energy Efficient Transformation, expand the number of regional offices, and stimulate the use of alternative fuels.

Our constant priority is and will be the implementation of state policy in such areas relevant to European integration and reconstruction as energy efficiency, development of alternative fuels, decarbonization

- summarized the head of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving.
Addendum

It is noted that according to the implementation of the Law "On Energy Efficiency": 14 regulatory legal acts were developed and approved.

To fulfill the requirements of the EU-Ukraine Agreement, we have developed 12 technical regulations on eco-design and energy labeling this year.

In addition, to implement the EU requirements for the development of high-efficiency cogeneration, a relevant fundamental law was adopted, which provides for Ukraine's transition to high-efficiency cogeneration units, and 6 bylaws have already been developed.

Ukraine and Italy agree to cooperate in the development of renewable energy03.12.23, 16:58 • 40515 views

The State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving also advocated the creation of the Fund for Decarbonization and Energy Efficient Transformation.

This year, the first 2 regional offices of decarbonization and energy efficiency were opened (Dnipro and Kropyvnytskyi) to cooperate with local governments.

A unique multimedia decarbonization platform, UANDP, has also been created that will combine the collection of projects, the provision of technical energy-efficient solutions, and financial instruments for their implementation.

Together with the Ministry of Infrastructure, we are developing programs that will help us support both communities and businesses in implementing energy efficiency projects

- noted Hanna Zamazeyeva.

Recall

Ukraine has made significant progress in reforming its electricity and natural gas markets. Moreover, implementation rates in key areas have reached high percentages despite the war in the country.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy

