The Cossack seagull "Holy Intercession" has arrived in London, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

Details

The agency noted that the legendary Ukrainian boat was built in Lviv in 1992 by a group of enthusiasts based on an 18th-century warship. They recreated the design of an authentic Cossack seagull found at the bottom of the Dnipro River near the island of Khortytsia.

"The seagull has already traveled about 30 thousand nautical miles around Europe. After restoration in Brittany (France), the seagull has resumed its journey and will now spend the winter season in London," the Foreign Ministry said.

With the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom, the crew successfully docked at the Royal Docks in London, where they began excursions and cultural events.

The agency thanked the organizers and participants of the project, the Ukrainian community, and British partners who continue to support our path to victory.

In addition, everyone was invited to learn about the history of Ukrainian navigation and attend cultural events on board the seagull.

Location: Royal Docks, Kamal Chunchie Way, London, E16 1ZE