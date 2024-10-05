Death of Hryb's 186th battalion commander: internal investigation underway

The 123rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist defense said it is conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances of the death of the commander of the 186th separate battalion, Ihor Hryb. Journalist Volodymyr Boyko said that Commander Gryb committed suicide allegedly after his battalion "fled" from its positions near Vuhledar, UNN reports.

"We have to inform you about the death of a soldier of our brigade, the commander of the 186th separate battalion, Ihor Hryb. He was a soldier devoted to the military and his country, a commander who cared about his personnel and did not stand aside from the problems of his military team. Our condolences to the family and friends of the soldier, and our deepest sympathies to the soldier. The circumstances of the death of Ihor Hryb are currently being investigated, an internal investigation is underway," the statement said.

The 123rd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the personnel of the brigade took a direct part in the liberation of Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, and since November 2022 they have been performing combat missions to protect the Dnipro River coast and the islands of Kherson region.

"So we need to understand everything and give the brigade leadership and the Command time to understand the circumstances in the military team and resolve all the problematic issues for the personnel to continue performing combat missions. We will keep you informed," the statement reads.

Context

Journalist Volodymyr Boyko stated on Facebook that the commander of the 186th separate battalion of the 123rd separate brigade of the TRO, Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Hryb, allegedly shot himself on October 2 after his battalion allegedly fled from its positions near Vuhledar, resulting in the loss of the town for good.

Addendum

On October 2 , the Khortytsia military unit reportedthat the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to "preserve personnel and military equipment"

Arseniy Prylipka, a spokesman for the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Black Zaporozhians, said that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces from Vuhledar, Donetsk region, minimized the losses of the Defense Forces. In the future, it would have been critically difficult for Ukrainian units to hold the city.

