Zelenskyy on the Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar: soldiers' lives are more important than any construction

Commenting on the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces units from Vuhledar, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot stop Russia without appropriate weapons, noting that the lives of soldiers are more important than any buildings. Zelensky said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .

Details

We cannot stop Russia without the right weapons. When they are destroying the positions of our soldiers, we need to protect their lives, because they are more important than any buildings. They are our people, they are citizens of Ukraine. That is why it is right that they withdraw and can save themselves. For the sake of the state, for the sake of their heroic service. These are absolutely the right steps - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the need to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons in Russia, as this is a real way to strengthen Ukraine.

Recall

On October 2, the Khortytsia military unit reported that the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to “preserve personnel and military equipment”

A spokesperson for the 72nd Brigade statedthat further holding the city would be critically difficult for Ukrainian units.