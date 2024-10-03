ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Zelenskyy on the Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar: soldiers' lives are more important than any construction

Zelenskyy on the Armed Forces' withdrawal from Vuhledar: soldiers' lives are more important than any construction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14904 views

President Zelenskyy commented on the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Vuhledar, emphasizing the priority of saving the lives of the military. He emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to strengthen its defense.

Commenting on the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces units from Vuhledar, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine cannot stop Russia without appropriate weapons, noting that the lives of soldiers are more important than any buildings. Zelensky said this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UNN reports .

Details

We cannot stop Russia without the right weapons. When they are destroying the positions of our soldiers, we need to protect their lives, because they are more important than any buildings. They are our people, they are citizens of Ukraine. That is why it is right that they withdraw and can save themselves. For the sake of the state, for the sake of their heroic service. These are absolutely the right steps

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized the need to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons in Russia, as this is a real way to strengthen Ukraine.

Recall

On October 2, the Khortytsia military unit reported that the higher command had authorized the withdrawal of units from Vuhledar to “preserve personnel and military equipment”

A spokesperson for the 72nd Brigade statedthat further holding the city would be critically difficult for Ukrainian units.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

