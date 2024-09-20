ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Russia's army dropped 27 CABs in Kursk region in 226 days at the frontline - General Staff

Russia's army dropped 27 CABs in Kursk region in 226 days at the frontline - General Staff

There were 226 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The most active attacks took place in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. Russian aviation conducted 18 strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 27 guided bombs.

There were 226 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Russian troops were most active in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. Russian army planes conducted eighteen air strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 27 CABs. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 20, UNN reports

According to the updated information, the enemy carried out 76 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas yesterday, dropping 115 UAVs. In addition, it made over 4,900 attacks, including 192 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 26 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as hit two control centers, three air defense facilities, two air defense facilities and three UAV control centers.

In the Kharkiv sector, three combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks amounted to 13 over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 28 times near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assault operations near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka. A total of eight firefights took place.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupants attacked three times in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Ivanivske.

In Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 41 assault attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novohrodika and Marynivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Defense Forces repelled 63 attacks near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy carried out six assault actions near Vuhledar, Rivne and Katerynivka.

In Orikhivsk sector, the occupants continue to try to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. Six Russian attacks failed in the areas of Pyatikhatky, Robotyne and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, three combat engagements with the enemy took place in the island zone of the Dnipro delta.

The situation did not change significantly in the Huliaipol sector . In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to bomb their own territory. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft conducted eighteen air strikes, dropping 27 unexploded ordnance.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising