The terrorist country lost 1340 soldiers per day, bringing the total losses to 639480
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the aggressor lost 1340 soldiers in one day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war: 639480 personnel, 8725 tanks, 17132 armored personnel carriers and other equipment.
Over the past day, the terrorist country has lost 1340 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/20/24:
- Personnel: 639480 (+1340).
- Tanks: 8725 (+20).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17132 (+39).
- Artillery systems: 18212 (+35).
- RSVP: 1189.
- Air defense systems: 949 (+2).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 15469 (+52).
- Cruise missiles: 2593 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24989 (+59).
- Special equipment: 3115 (+6).
