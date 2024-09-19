General Staff: 163 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector

There were 163 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation was the hottest in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, according to the General Staff, today terrorists carried out 61 air strikes on Ukraine, dropping 88 missiles. In addition, they used 587 kamikaze drones and carried out over 3500 attacks.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: the invaders unsuccessfully attacked 3 times near Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In Kupyanske: occupants attacked 11 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attacks, 2 more are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy attacked 28 times near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In Siverske: the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 7 times near Verkhnekamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops stopped two aggressor's offensives near Kurdyumivka and Ivanivske.

In Toretsk: terrorists attacked 12 times near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: enemy forces tried 36 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka. Four attacks are currently underway.

In the Kurakhove sector: the enemy attacked 49 times near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. In addition, there are still 13 firefights.

In Vremivske: the invaders made 5 attacks near Vuhledar, Rivne and Katerynivka.

In Orikhivske: the enemy is trying to advance near Pyatikhatky, Robotyne and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 attacks, but 3 firefights continue.

In Prydniprovsky: russians were defeated while attacking defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

General Staff: enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors