Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
General Staff: 163 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector

General Staff: 163 combat engagements in the frontline, most intense fighting took place in the Kurakhove sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21293 views

There were 163 combat engagements in the frontline, the hottest spot was in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy conducted 61 air strikes, used 587 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,500 times.

There were 163 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day. The situation was the hottest in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, according to the General Staff, today terrorists carried out 61 air strikes on Ukraine, dropping 88 missiles. In addition, they used 587 kamikaze drones and carried out over 3500 attacks.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv: the invaders unsuccessfully attacked 3 times near Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In Kupyanske: occupants attacked 11 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 9 attacks, 2 more are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: the enemy attacked 28 times near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In Siverske: the enemy unsuccessfully attacked 7 times near Verkhnekamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops stopped two aggressor's offensives near Kurdyumivka and Ivanivske.

In Toretsk: terrorists attacked 12 times near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

In Pokrovske: enemy forces tried 36 times to break through the defense near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka. Four attacks are currently underway.

In the Kurakhove sector: the enemy attacked 49 times near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. In addition, there are still 13 firefights. 

In Vremivske: the invaders made 5 attacks near Vuhledar, Rivne and Katerynivka.

In Orikhivske: the enemy is trying to advance near Pyatikhatky, Robotyne and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 2 attacks, but 3 firefights continue.

In Prydniprovsky: russians were defeated while attacking defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River. 

