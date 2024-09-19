General Staff: enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 95 battles have already taken place at the front, with the enemy's particular activity observed in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the enemy launched 11 air strikes on the Kursk region, using 14 CABs, according to a report as of 16 September 19 at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation on the frontline is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve its goals, but our stalwart defenders are standing in the way of the occupiers' plans, who, in extremely difficult conditions, are inflicting irreparable losses on the enemy, destroying it on the ground, in the water and in the air. A total of 95 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported the General Staff.

During the day, as indicated, a number of settlements of Sumy and of Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy shelled Mykolayivka, Bobylivka, Ryasne, Progress, Zhuravka and Vilna Sloboda with artillery; Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Kekyne, Rudneve, Rivers and Velyka Rybytsia were hit by air strikes.

"The enemy also launched 11 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region, using 14 CABs," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Today in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attempted once to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka, one firefight is ongoing.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske. Five of the attacks ended without success for the enemy, and two more are ongoing.

In the Siverskiy sector near Verkhnekamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying army, and four more attacks are underway.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Kurdyumivka. The enemy attack was repelled.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to seven. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka, where four firefights took place, and three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants, supported by aviation, have already made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 16 enemy attacks so far, with six attacks still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 13 out of 36 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in this area today. Fierce fighting is taking place.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, stormed the positions of our units four times near Vuhledar, Rivne and Katerynivka. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants made three attempts to attack our units near Pyatikhatky and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The terrorist army also fired at Kamianske with unguided aerial missiles.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Mykolayivka, Kherson region. The invader also keeps trying to drive our units out of their positions, having carried out three attacks today, and one firefight is currently ongoing.