General Staff: enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106617 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111280 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180171 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144414 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147191 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140534 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188768 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178608 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38690 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96539 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67000 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40051 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57848 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180171 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188768 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205810 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194541 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145477 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145106 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140729 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157392 views
General Staff: enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16972 views

The General Staff reports 95 combat engagements per day. The enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where Ukrainian defenders are holding back the attack and inflicting losses on the occupiers.

Since the beginning of the day, 95 battles have already taken place at the front, with the enemy's particular activity observed in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, the enemy launched 11 air strikes on the Kursk region, using 14 CABs, according to a report as of 16 September 19 at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The situation on the frontline is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve its goals, but our stalwart defenders are standing in the way of the occupiers' plans, who, in extremely difficult conditions, are inflicting irreparable losses on the enemy, destroying it on the ground, in the water and in the air. A total of 95 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

During the day, as indicated, a number of settlements of Sumy and of Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy shelled Mykolayivka, Bobylivka, Ryasne, Progress, Zhuravka and Vilna Sloboda with artillery; Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Kekyne, Rudneve, Rivers and Velyka Rybytsia were hit by air strikes.

"The enemy also launched 11 air strikes on the territory of Kursk region, using 14 CABs," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Today in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants attempted once to storm the defensive lines of Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units four times in the vicinity of Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Hlushkivka, one firefight is ongoing.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line.

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske and Torske. Five of the attacks ended without success for the enemy, and two more are ongoing.

In the Siverskiy sector near Verkhnekamianske, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyymka, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying army, and four more attacks are underway.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed the positions of our troops near Kurdyumivka. The enemy attack was repelled.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk sector increased to seven. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka, where four firefights took place, and three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants, supported by aviation, have already made 22 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodika and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 16 enemy attacks so far, with six attacks still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 13 out of 36 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in this area today. Fierce fighting is taking place.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, stormed the positions of our units four times near Vuhledar, Rivne and Katerynivka. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants made three attempts to attack our units near Pyatikhatky and in the direction of Novoandriivka. The terrorist army also fired at Kamianske with unguided aerial missiles. 

On the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Mykolayivka, Kherson region. The invader also keeps trying to drive our units out of their positions, having carried out three attacks today, and one firefight is currently ongoing.

Julia Shramko

War
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk

