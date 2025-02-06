Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12953 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61744 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105422 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122926 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129132 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103522 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106093 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102521 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111553 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105968 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 12925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122920 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129129 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162201 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152345 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2833 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105968 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111553 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138353 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140132 views
Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102363 views

The KCMA is considering changing the mode of public transport during an air alert due to a transport collapse. A working group has been set up to develop new algorithms for passengers and drivers.

Stopping public transport during an air raid leads to a transport collapse in Kyiv, especially on bridges across the Dnipro, creating crowds and increasing the risk of injury. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

Tkachenko held a meeting on public transportation in the capital during the air alert. He noted that it has now been possible to intensify a healthy dialogue necessary to solve the problem of transport collapse.

The stoppage of public transportation paralyzes traffic, primarily between the banks of the Dnipro. This leads to crowding, which creates additional threats to the security situation rather than solving the security issue. Equally important, the long-lasting evening alarms and the stoppage of transport mean that people do not have time to get home after the end of their work shifts in transport,

- Tkachenko noted.

He added that public safety cannot be neglected either, as Kyiv remains a strategic target for enemy air strikes. According to him, possible solutions to the issue of traffic during the alert have been considered. The next step is to formalize them into a solution that will take into account the security component and at the same time restore a healthy rhythm of passenger transportation in the capital.

To this end, he instructed to promptly set up a working group involving all parties represented at the meeting. Its task is to finalize the algorithms of actions for passengers and drivers of public transport in case of air raid alert. We will submit these developments for consideration at the next meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council

- summarized the Head of KCMA.

Recall

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks.

Later, Tkachenko advocated for reconsidering the decision to stop public transportation during the alarms in Kyiv.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWarKyiv
kyiv-city-state-administrationKyiv City State Administration
dnieperDnieper
kyivKyiv

