Transport operation during alarms in Kyiv: what KCMA decided

Stopping public transport during an air raid leads to a transport collapse in Kyiv, especially on bridges across the Dnipro, creating crowds and increasing the risk of injury. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.



Details

Tkachenko held a meeting on public transportation in the capital during the air alert. He noted that it has now been possible to intensify a healthy dialogue necessary to solve the problem of transport collapse.

The stoppage of public transportation paralyzes traffic, primarily between the banks of the Dnipro. This leads to crowding, which creates additional threats to the security situation rather than solving the security issue. Equally important, the long-lasting evening alarms and the stoppage of transport mean that people do not have time to get home after the end of their work shifts in transport, - Tkachenko noted.

He added that public safety cannot be neglected either, as Kyiv remains a strategic target for enemy air strikes. According to him, possible solutions to the issue of traffic during the alert have been considered. The next step is to formalize them into a solution that will take into account the security component and at the same time restore a healthy rhythm of passenger transportation in the capital.

To this end, he instructed to promptly set up a working group involving all parties represented at the meeting. Its task is to finalize the algorithms of actions for passengers and drivers of public transport in case of air raid alert. We will submit these developments for consideration at the next meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council - summarized the Head of KCMA.

Recall

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks.



Later, Tkachenko advocated for reconsidering the decision to stop public transportation during the alarms in Kyiv.

