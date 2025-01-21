Wreckage of a downed drone fell into a pond in Kyiv: what is known about the incident

In Kyiv, the wreckage of a downed drone fell into a pond in the Dniprovsky district, preliminarily without fire and without injuries, UNN reports citing KCMA.

The KCMA called on Kyiv residents to respond responsibly to the alarms and stay in shelters until the alarm goes off.

Currently, there is no threat.

A video showing a drone floating on the Dnipro River is circulating on social media.