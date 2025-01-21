Wreckage of a downed drone fell into a pond in Kyiv: what is known about the incident
Kyiv • UNN
The wreckage of a downed drone crashed into a water body in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, with no fire or casualties. A video of the drone floating in the Dnipro is circulating on social media.
The KCMA called on Kyiv residents to respond responsibly to the alarms and stay in shelters until the alarm goes off.
Currently, there is no threat.
A video showing a drone floating on the Dnipro River is circulating on social media.