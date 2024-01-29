Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 out of 8 "shaheds" overnight

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103235 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130639 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131284 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172661 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277098 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178014 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167045 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148743 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245547 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102830 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 94334 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 91445 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100583 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 45673 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277099 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245549 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241995 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 11500 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130640 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104167 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104273 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120532 views
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 out of 8 "shaheds" overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33535 views

Overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force shot down eight Russian Shahid drones that were used to attack several regions of Ukraine. Russia also fired one Iskander missile and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems from the occupied territories, but these attacks were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

The Air Force shot down eight enemy attack drones overnight. This was reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked with 8 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as with one Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh region of Russia and three S-300 air defense systems in Donetsk region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

The Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed eight enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions.

the statement reads

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 4 out of 8 "shahids" overnight28.01.24, 07:12 • 30963 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
donetskDonetsk
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
rivneRivne
mykolaivMykolaiv

