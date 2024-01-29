Ukrainian Air Force destroys 8 out of 8 "shaheds" overnight

The Air Force shot down eight enemy attack drones overnight. This was reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked with 8 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the area of the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as with one Iskander-M missile from the Voronezh region of Russia and three S-300 air defense systems in Donetsk region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

The Ukrainian Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed eight enemy UAVs in Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions. the statement reads

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

