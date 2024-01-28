Ukrainian Air Force destroys 4 out of 8 "shahids" overnight

On the night of Sunday, January 28, the Ukrainian military destroyed four enemy Shahed drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked at night:

8 attack UAVs of Shahed-136/131 type from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation),

two "Iskander-M" missiles at Poltava region from Voronezh region - rf.

three S-300 systems in Donetsk region from the temporarily occupied territory of the region.

Civilian and critical infrastructure facilities were attacked in Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.

The Air Force's mobile firing groups destroyed four of the eight enemy UAVs used by the enemy to attack the frontline area. the statement reads

Local administrations will be informed about the liquidation of the consequences of the ballistic missile strike. Preliminary reports of no casualties.

Ukrainian troops destroy a shahed in Dnipropetrovs'k region