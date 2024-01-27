Ukrainian troops destroy a shahed in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The military of the East Air Command destroyed an enemy Shahed-136/131 drone in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipro region. This was reported on the Facebook page of the air command, UNN reports.

Details

In Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the Air Command "East" destroyed a Shahed -136/131 UAV the statement said.

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, also reported that a Russian drone was shot down.

Minus the shahed. An enemy UAV was shot down by our defenders of the sky over Novomoskovsk district. Vostok PMC, thank you! Lysak wrote.

