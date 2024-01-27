Ukrainian troops destroy a shahed in Dnipropetrovs'k region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Shahid-136/131 drone over the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region. The drone was destroyed by a unit of the Vostok Air Command and air defense forces in the area.
The military of the East Air Command destroyed an enemy Shahed-136/131 drone in the Novomoskovsk district of Dnipro region. This was reported on the Facebook page of the air command, UNN reports.
Details
In Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovs'k region, a unit of the Air Command "East" destroyed a Shahed -136/131 UAV
The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, also reported that a Russian drone was shot down.
Minus the shahed. An enemy UAV was shot down by our defenders of the sky over Novomoskovsk district. Vostok PMC, thank you!
