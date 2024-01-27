Shahed hit an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia - OVA

An infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a drone attack on Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there are preliminary indications that Russian drones were shot down.

Enemy UAVs attacked the regional center Defense Forces units were engaged. Preliminary, the attack resulted in the downing of enemy UAVs. One of the infrastructure facilities was damaged. Specialists of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene Malashko wrote.

