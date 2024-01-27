Ukrainian Air Force confirms destruction of 4 "Shahed" militants shot down in Kirovohrad region

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All four were destroyed in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked with four attack UAVs of type "Shahed-136/131" from the southeastern direction, namely from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

All four enemy drones were destroyed in Kirovohrad region.

The occupiers also fired an Iskander-M missile at Donetsk region from Rostov region. Preliminary reports of no casualties the statement said.

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 4 out of 4 "shaheds" - General Staff