Ukrainian Air Force confirms destruction of 4 "Shahed" militants shot down in Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Air Force confirmed that four Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia were shot down in Kirovohrad region on January 27. Russia also fired an Iskander missile from Russian territory at Donetsk region, but there were no casualties.
On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All four were destroyed in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the enemy attacked with four attack UAVs of type "Shahed-136/131" from the southeastern direction, namely from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.
All four enemy drones were destroyed in Kirovohrad region.
The occupiers also fired an Iskander-M missile at Donetsk region from Rostov region. Preliminary reports of no casualties
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 4 out of 4 "shaheds" - General Staff27.01.24, 07:46 • 29462 views