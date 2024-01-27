ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian Air Force confirms destruction of 4 "Shahed" militants shot down in Kirovohrad region

Ukrainian Air Force confirms destruction of 4 "Shahed" militants shot down in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Air Force confirmed that four Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia were shot down in Kirovohrad region on January 27. Russia also fired an Iskander missile from Russian territory at Donetsk region, but there were no casualties.

On the night of January 27, Russian troops attacked with four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. All four were destroyed in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked with four attack UAVs of type  "Shahed-136/131" from the southeastern direction, namely from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

All four enemy drones were destroyed in Kirovohrad region.

The occupiers also fired an Iskander-M missile at Donetsk region from Rostov region. Preliminary reports of no casualties

the statement said.

Lilia Podolyak

