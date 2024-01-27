Ukrainian Air Force destroys 4 out of 4 "shaheds" - General Staff

Yesterday, Russian troops tried to strike at Ukrainian territory using Shahed-136/131 attack drones. All drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defense forces. This was reported by the General Staff in a morning report, UNN reports.

Citation

"Yesterday, the Russian occupants conducted another air strike using 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces and means destroyed all the attack UAVs," the statement said.

The General Staff did not specify in which regions the air defense forces were effective.

Ruvin: the enemy fired at Kyiv from S-400 systems with modified air defense missiles to cause more casualties