Ruvin: the enemy fired at Kyiv from S-400 systems with modified air defense missiles to cause more casualties

During the last missile attack on Kyiv on January 23, the enemy fired from S-400 systems with converted 48N air defense missiles. This was done deliberately to cause more civilian casualties. This was stated by the director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin on the Espresso TV channel, UNN reports.

According to Ruvin, such modified missiles are not designed to hit the target accurately, but to massively damage the territory.

"Objects were found at certain locations that clearly indicate that ballistic missiles were used. These are '48' missiles used by the enemy in S-400 systems. These missiles are supposed to be used for air defense, but they have been redesigned in Russia and now have a surface-to-surface capability. The relevant objects have been found, so it is possible to accurately identify that these are missiles from the S-400 system.

They are not designed to hit the target accurately, because they cover large areas. Given their inaccuracy, these strikes were aimed at causing material damage and civilian casualties," noted Ruvin.

Earlier, the director of KFI said that Russia was testing new missiles for the S-400 on Ukrainians.

"The Russian military has indeed started using new types of 40N6 anti-aircraft missiles in S-400 systems. This is evidenced by the parts and fragments found in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Preliminary expert identification indicates that the missiles in question may be prototypes, and the enemy is testing them," Ruvin explained.

