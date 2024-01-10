ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

The enemy attacked with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders": Ruvin gives details of latest missile strikes on Ukraine

The enemy attacked with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders": Ruvin gives details of latest missile strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130381 views

KFI experts are examining the wreckage of enemy missiles, suspecting that "Daggers" made of Iskanders components were used in the recent strikes. The missiles have not yet been confirmed to belong to the DPRK.

Over the past few weeks, the enemy has launched three massive air strikes against Ukraine. Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are already examining the wreckage of enemy missiles and kamikaze drones.

What types of weapons were most often used by the enemy, whether it is possible to say that Russia has begun to use DPRK-made missiles and "shahids" with jet engines to strike Ukraine, how the aggressor is modernizing missiles and drones - the first conclusions of the experts' work were shared by Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive interview with UNN.

- Are experts already examining the Russian weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine during the recent massive attacks? What do experts know so far?

We have been assigned the appropriate number of examinations into the massive Russian missile attacks on Ukraine on December 29, 2023 and January 2, 2024. The Institute's specialists were involved by law enforcement agencies directly in the inspection and recording of the events at the scene in certain locations, and in general, we have appointed examinations for all damage and damage to facilities in Kyiv and Kyiv region, they are already in progress. 

The largest number of parts and fragments that have been examined are the remains of X-101 missiles, there are also X-55 missiles, and the presence of Daggers is being established.

- Is the Dagger harder to identify?

The only difficulty is that after being shot down, they are in a completely unusable condition, in fact, they are pieces of scrap metal. Almost all of the latest objects have completely destroyed microelectronics. Experts are currently looking for markings, features and analyzing technical characteristics that would allow us to conclude with 100% certainty about a specific type of weapon. 

The Kinzhal air-to-ground missile is the result of a modification of the Iskander missile. During the recent attacks on Ukraine, the launch of Iskanders was not recorded, but the parts and debris that we received have their markings. We can assume that the attacks were carried out with "Daggers" made of Iskander components. For actual confirmation and conclusions, we are waiting for additional research objects to arrive. 

- Is the remaining microelectronics analyzable? 

Traditionally, everything related to high-tech production is not Russian technology, but the use of foreign components. We are working on a detailed list and all the characteristics of the components and will have a finalized report later. 

- You said that most of the parts and debris are X-101 missiles, and the Russians have not used them for quite some time, or are there any changes in production?

Fortunately, there are no significant innovations. On some fragments, we identify markings with a production date of 3-4 quarter of 2023. For example, there is a valve from the fuel system manufactured in September 2023 and a number of similar markings on elements from the steering mechanisms. Given such a long period of time since this type of missile was not used and all the fresh production is in extreme facilities, it is obvious that the enemy was manufacturing and stockpiling them for specific combat missions.

The use of the X-101 has also been supplemented by passive jammers and dipole reflectors. This action is aimed at reducing the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense. 

- The media reported  that Russia is using missiles made in the DPRK. Can you confirm this? 

We have also been assigned the appropriate expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and we will be able to say for sure after examining them. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as well as the attacks on the capital. We will continue our work here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible. 

- Is there anything known about Russia's use of "Shaheds" against Ukraine?

We promptly work with all the assignments that come in. The production and use of Shahed attack UAVs did change over the period. The enemy mainly relied on the use of  "Shahed 136", which we divide into three main groups. The first one is marked with the letter "M" of Iranian production. The next group is marked with the letter "Y", which we consider to be a transitional version of Iranian production, but assembled in Russia. The third part is labeled "K" and is already Russian-made, with components in a larger number invariably foreign. 

There are samples painted black on the outside with plain paint for more difficult visual search in the dark, and there are also those with a specific coating. As for "Shahed-238", which was recently introduced by Iranian manufacturers,  there is currently no evidence of their  use in our research.

From open sources, we know that the Shahed 238 is claimed to be equipped with a homing system at the final section of the flight path and a small jet engine. We will keep an eye on the situation.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

War

