Kherson under enemy fire: explosions are heard in the city

Russian army shells Kherson. According to Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson MVA, explosions are heard in the city, UNN reports .

"Explosions are heard in Kherson! The Russian army is shelling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Kherson MVA urged people to move to safer places.

