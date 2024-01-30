Occupants send at least 6 enemy UAVs to Kharkiv region: civilian infrastructure damaged

The Russian army sent at least 6 enemy UAVs to Kharkiv region. According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, hits were recorded in Kharkiv, UNN reports.

"The occupants sent at least 6 enemy UAVs to the region. There is damage to civilian infrastructure. At the moment, information about the victims is being checked. Emergency services have arrived at the sites of the hits," said Syniehubov.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration urged residents to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

