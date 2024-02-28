A large convoy of Russian equipment arrived in Minsk - partisans

About 60 units of Russian military equipment have arrived in Belarus. This was reported on Wednesday by the ATES guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

ATES agents reported the arrival of a large convoy of vehicles in Minsk. There are about 60 units in total, most of which are BMP-2, as well as 4MT-LB - the movement said in a post on social media.

As noted, the racists continue to use the territory of Belarus in their criminal war.

"Our supporters in the Republic of Belarus are closely monitoring every step of the Russian troops. Write to our coordinators and pass on information that will not allow the occupiers to implement their criminal plans on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the guerrillas called.

