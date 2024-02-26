EU extends sanctions against Belarus over repressions and support for war in Russia

Today, the EU Council decided to extend the sanctions against Belarus, which were imposed because of internal repression in the country and support for Russia's war against Ukraine, for another year - until February 28, 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference tothe website of the European Council.

Details

As noted, the decision was made taking into account the ongoing repressions and sharp deterioration of the human rights situation in Belarus, as well as the country's continued participation in Russia's illegal military aggression against Ukraine.

Since August 2020, the EU has imposed a series of individual and sectoral sanctions against Belarus. They include both individual measures and restrictions on organizations and institutions.

Individual restrictive measures include asset freezes and a travel ban to the EU. Currently, the list includes 37 organizations and 233 individuals, including the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

"With these measures, the EU is making it clear to the responsible political and economic actors that there will be a price to pay for their actions and support of the regime and Russia," the EU Council said in a statement.

