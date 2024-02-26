$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 31984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 119158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 74812 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 285247 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 241091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193717 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 232385 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251859 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157894 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372214 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

EU extends sanctions against Belarus over repressions and support for war in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22704 views

The EU Council has decided to extend sanctions against Belarus for another year until February 2025 due to ongoing repression in the country and continued support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

EU extends sanctions against Belarus over repressions and support for war in Russia

Today, the EU Council decided to extend the sanctions against Belarus, which were imposed because of internal repression  in the country and support for Russia's war against Ukraine, for another year - until February 28, 2025.  This was reported by UNN with reference tothe website of the European Council

Details 

As noted, the decision was made taking into account the ongoing repressions and sharp deterioration of the human rights situation in Belarus, as well as the country's continued participation in Russia's illegal military aggression against Ukraine.

Since August 2020, the EU has imposed a series of individual and sectoral sanctions against Belarus. They include both individual measures and restrictions on organizations and institutions.

Individual restrictive measures include asset freezes  and a travel ban to the EU.  Currently, the list includes 37 organizations and  233 individuals, including the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. 

"With these measures, the EU is making it clear to the responsible political and economic actors that there will be a price to pay for their actions and support of the regime and Russia," the EU Council said in a statement.

US condemns fake parliamentary and local elections in Belarus25.02.24, 21:39 • 26625 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

